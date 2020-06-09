Food poisoning cases up in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said the average food poisoning cases recorded in the state from 2014 to 2018 was at 1,668 cases a year.

She said, however, there was a spike in the number of food poisoning cases in Sabah for last year in which a total of 2,763 cases were recorded.

“This is a 65.6 per cent increase compared to the annual average and it should be taken seriously,” she said in a statement here yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of cases annually, followed by Tawau, Ranau and Keningau.

Hence, in line with the call to adopt the new normal practices to prevent the Covid-19 infection as well as to prevent food poisoning episode, Dr Christina urged the public to adopt five key safety measures including personal hygiene and frequent hand washing.

“In addition, people are also asked to separate raw from cooked foods, to cook them properly and use clean water and raw materials,” she said.

Apart from ensuring food safety, people are also reminded to adopt the new normal practices such as avoiding the confined spaces and crowded places as well as to maintain social distancing when communicating with acquaintances or traders.