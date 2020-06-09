Former Borneo Post editor Jimmy Adit dies due to heart attack

KUCHING: A former editor of The Borneo Post, Jimmy Adit passed away at his home in Kampung Segenam, Serian Division last night aged 66.

His sudden death, believed to be due to a heart attack, was conveyed by his wife Ivy Arthur, who confirmed that he had passed away at 8.30pm last night.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi was among those who paid tribute to the late Jimmy by calling him one of Sarawak’s most respected senior journalists.

“Jimmy had carved his name not only as a prolific writer and journalist, but he is also our strong supporter who contributed a lot in sharing news related to the development in Sarawak,” said Nanta in his Facebook post.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri also expressed her shock, saying she was personally ‘at a loss for words’ over his death.

Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep was also saddened by the news, saying it was a great loss and the late Jimmy will be missed by many.

His widow added that a wake will be held at the family house in Kampung Segenam for those who want to come and pay their last respects.

Jimmy’s remains will be laid to rest at the village’s Catholic cemetery tomorrow morning.

Jimmy last held the post of acting editor-in-chief for The Borneo Post, sundaypost and Utusan Borneo in 2010.

At the time of his death, he was the New Sarawak Tribune’s deputy executive editor. He had also worked with (now defunct) The People’s Mirror, Borneo Sun and The Star.

Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA) president Jacqueline David said the late Jimmy will be deeply missed by the local media fraternity.

She said journalists especially those who had worked under Jimmy described him as a mentor who helped and guided them with his ideas and words of encouragement during their career.

“When the Iban news desk first started at Utusan Borneo, I was among the first who the late Jimmy had helped a lot.

“He was a mentor to me when I started from scratch at the Iban news desk,” she said.

Borneo Post news editor Stephanie Siaw said Jimmy acted as a mentor to her when she first joined The Borneo Post as a features editor for the then pullout magazine ‘Postmag’.

“He patiently guided me and helped to sub-edit the pages, often encouraging me when things were challenging. He was passionate about Dayak Music and wrote a weekly column for Postmag, sharing many insights on various aspects of the industry,” she said.