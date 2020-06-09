FT Ministry to launch ‘Rumah Prihatin’ project in Labuan

LABUAN: The Federal Territories Ministry will use the ‘Rumah Prihatin Wilayah Persekutuan’ concept to build affordable houses here, said its minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the price of the houses might not be similar to that in Putrajaya or Kuala Lumpur but would be tailored to the affordability of the locals here.

“After seeing for myself the people’s plight, including the housing issues faced by asnaf here (the needy who are eligible for Zakat aid), (I know) there is an urgent need for us to implement an affordable housing project that suits the people’s standard of living and affordability.

“I have spoken to the chief executive officer of my ministry’s agency, Labuan Corporation, to identify suitable land for the project with the concept of Rumah Prihatin Wilayah Persekutuan,” he told reporters after presenting Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) zakat aid and Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan’s food kits to asnaf and other needy groups here yesterday.

He said as the houses would be built on government land, a thorough study on the cost of building materials is needed to determine the affordable price for buyers.

“In Kuala Lumpur or Putrajaya, we build condominiums or strata development but in Labuan, probably we can have landed or semi-landed property or low-rise strata development,” he said.

Annuar said the ministry was preparing a cabinet paper to launch a Rumah Prihatin project on government land in Kuala Lumpur or Putrajaya, which would be undertaken by a private developer.

“As the land involves no cost at all and only the construction cost is to be borne by the developer, the unit price of the house will be controlled and affordabe,” Annuar said.

He said if the Rumah Prihatin house is still unaffordable to certain groups here, the hire purchase concept could be applied.

“If the government has land that could benefit the rakyat, why can’t we do it? The government does not have to keep land when the people out there are in dire need of housing development,” he said.

Annuar, who is on a three-day working visit to Labuan, said the affordable housing project could also be undertaken in collaboration with MAIWP. – Bernama