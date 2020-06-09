Hit hard by Covid-19, SUPP Dudong chief calls for tax exemption for tourism industry

SIBU: The government should seriously exempt the tourism industry from taxation for 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong.

He said the tourism industry was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic and the deferment of payment of tax instalments as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was meaningless as the industry had no income at the moment.

“Practically, is there an income from the tourism industry to be taxed? Many hotels are closing down!

“The government should say that these businesses in the tourism industry do not have to pay the tax instalment and whatever instalment that had been paid in advance should be refunded to them.

“In other words, the government should totally exempt the tourism industry from paying income taxation for the year 2020,” he said in a statement.

Muhyiddin had announced that under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), businesses in the tourism industry, such as travel agencies, hotels and airlines, were given an extension on the period for deferment of payment of tax instalments starting Oct 1 to Dec 31, 2020.

It is an extension from the deferment of payment of tax instalments from April 1 until Sept 30, 2020.

Wong also said that while the RM1 billion Penjana Tourism Financing (PTF) scheme to finance transformation initiatives for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism sector was an encouraging move, the players have experienced difficulties in applying for the fund.

He said he had personally not heard of any travel agencies who had their application approved.

“I do not know what the reason is, but I was told that the fund ran out.

“The government should ascertain reasons as to why many enterprises in the tourism industry fail to obtain the tourism financing facility. The red tape in the government is causing hardship and anguish to the applicants should be eliminated,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Wong also expressed concern that rural folk, especially students, could not enjoy the free 1GB free Internet data under Penjana because the majority of longhouses and kampungs had no access to electricity supply and internet service.

“Without electricity supply and internet services, how can the students in these long houses and kampung enjoy the transition of traditional classrooms learning to the new normal of distance learning?” he asked.

Thus, he urged the government to implement Rural Electricity Scheme (RES) to all longhouses and expand the Internet network to all rural areas in Sarawak.

Apart from that, he said some of the initiatives under Penjana can be further improved to stimulate the economy.

On the remission of penalty and services tax, he suggested that the tax penalty of sales and services tax be totally waived from July 1 until Sept 30.

He said the government had decided to grant 50 per cent remission of penalty due and payable from July 1 to Sept 30, 2020 to ease the cash flow on enterprises

Wong said cash flow burden is still strenuous for businesses as the late payment penalties were between 10 per cent and 30 per cent of underpaid tax.

He also proposed that the tax deduction on reduction or waiver of rental should be allowed to any enterprises not just for the SMEs

He also suggested that exemption of Stamp Duty should be given to sales and purchasers of any value for old residential houses if the purchasers are buying a home for the first time.