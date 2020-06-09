Ikmalrudin is new EC Secretary

PUTRAJAYA: Ikmalrudin Ishak has been appointed as the new Election Commission (EC) Secretary to replace Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar who went on mandatory retirement on May 30, Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali announced today.

The appointment took effect on June 5.

Ikmalrudin, 49, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology/Anthropology from the International Islamic University Malaysia, has been in the public service for 24 years, starting as the deputy director (Islamic Affairs Department) at the Prime Minister’s Department in March 1996.

According to Mohd Zuki, Ikmalrudin has vast experience in management and procurement, as well as parliamentary and election affairs.

“Ikmalrudin had also served as Division Secretary (Parliament Management), Deputy Secretary Election Commission Management) and Selangor EC director.

“We hope that, with the appointment, he will be able to lead the EC Secretariat in planning, coordinating and executing all EC policies efficiently and effectively,” Mohd Zuki said in a statement.

On behalf of the government, Mohd Zuki also expressed highest appreciation and thanks to Mohamed Elias for his 37 years of service and contributions as a public officer. – Bernama