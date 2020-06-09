Ismail Sabri: Restaurants, eateries now allowed to open til midnight under RMCO

KUCHING: All restaurants and food outlets are now allowed to operate until 12 midnight under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), informed Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), food operators were only allowed to operate until 10pm.

“Starting tomorrow, they will be allowed to open until 12 midnight, but with strict compliance to the standard operating procedures (SOP) such as social distancing and so on,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya today.

Ismail also added that 24-hour convenience stores would only be allowed to operate until 12 midnight under the RMCO.

Additionally, suraus in shopping malls and highway rest stops are also allowed to reopen.

“Their operation will be subjected to SOP. For those who want to use the facilities they must practice self-dsicipline such as social distancing and others.

“The stores at rest stops, other than food outlets, can also operate,” he said.