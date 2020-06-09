Key initiatives of Muhyiddin in 100 days

KUALA LUMPUR: Various important initiatives have been announced by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in his first 100 days as the 8th prime minister.

These initiatives are mainly to help the country tackle the health, economic and social challenges brought about by the global Covid-19 pandemic and the fall in world crude oil prices.

The following are the initiatives implemented by Muhyiddin since he took office on March 1:

March 9: Announces a 32-member Cabinet, which for the first time in the country’s history does not have a deputy prime minister and instead has four senior ministers.

March 11: Sets up the Economic Action Council (EAC) to deal with the economic challenges facing the country and launches a special fund for COVID-19 patients.

March 13: Increases the number of hospitals treating COVID-19 cases through collaboration with private, military and university hospitals.

March 16: Announces nationwide enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) from March 18 to 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19, which includes closing the country’s borders to foreigners.

March 19: Announces an additional allocation of RM160 million for the Ministry of Health (MOH), to be given to 26 hospitals for buying medical and non-medical assets in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus in the country.

March 23: Announces an additional allocation of RM500 million for MOH to combat COVID-19, including RM100 million for appointing 2,000 new healthcare personnel, and allows Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributors aged below 55 to withdraw from Account 2 to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19.

March 25: Extends the MCO by two weeks to April 14, announces a six-month moratorium on bank loan repayments and restructuring of outstanding credit card balance and corporate loans.

March 27: Unveils RM250 billion Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package for the benefit of all segments of the rakyat, with RM128 billion or more than half of the allocation for protecting the people’s welfare and easing their burden.

– It includes one-off cash payments totalling almost RM10 billion to the M40 group and below, an additional RM1 billion for MOH for the purchase of equipment and provision of services, RM600 special monthly allowance for frontliners beginning April 1.

– Wage subsidy programme to help employers retain workers, involving an allocation of RM5.9 billion which is expected to benefit 3.3 million people.

April 6: Unveils Prihatin Package for SMEs (Additional Measures) of RM10 billion specifically for helping Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

April 10: Announces another two-week extension of MCO until April 28, with several selected economic sectors allowed to reopen in stages under strict healthcare guidelines and movement restrictions throughout the MCO period.

April 15: The government announces that US$300 million or RM1.3 billion from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund has been returned to Malaysia by the United States government.

May 1: Announces implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), under which most economic and social activities are allowed to resume beginning May 4.

May 10: CMCO, in force until May 12, to be extended until June 9.

May 30: Muhyiddin wants the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) to be amended to provide for heavier punishment on individuals convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

June 5: Unveils the short-term National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) worth RM35 billion to empower the people, propel businesses and stimulate the economy.

June 7: Announces implementation of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) from June 10 to Aug 31 as the country has succeeded in flattening the COVID-19 infection curve and is now entering the recovery phase. — Bernama