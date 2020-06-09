Mixed feelings among parents on school reopening

KUCHING: Parents here have mixed feelings over the government’s decision to reopen schools in stages during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period from June 10 to Aug 31.

A nurse, 38-year-old Jersyca Sibat, who is a mother of twins initially felt glad that schools would finally reopen after almost three months of closure following the start of the MCO on March 18.

However, she was worried that it would lead to the second wave of Covid-19 infection.

“In my opinion, having schools reopen has its own benefits as pupils have been left out from receiving proper education. Even so, the teachers managed to provide them with homework through WhatsApp.

“However, it does worry me as the Covid-19 pandemic is not over,” she said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

Like Jersyca, 36-year-old mother and housewife Bulan Luhat also had mixed feelings when it comes to reopening the schools.

Given the fact that there were Covid-19 cases involving children, she said she was deeply concerned in allowing her children to attend school.

“As we are still in the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period and now approaching the RMCO, not to mention that the Covid-19 vaccine has not been found yet, this deeply worries me.

“In other words, the risk of being in contact and being infected with the virus is very high,” she added.

Bulan opined that the schools should take the necessary precautions when they reopen and emphasise on hygiene, such as conducting decontamination or cleaning works at all areas and buildings in the schools.

She added that the main focus of cleanliness would be the areas that are often visited by the pupils and students as well as those reachable by hands such as door knobs, electric switches and stairway bars.

“The school must also lay out a plan to organise the classrooms to function well and properly, in accordance with the standard operating procedure. Take note of social distancing where tables and chairs should be arranged at one metre apart from each other.

“Should the number of students exceed more than the allowed capacity, the remaining students must be placed in other classrooms,” she added.

She then pointed out that canteen food providers should only serve packed food and that the use of chairs and tables at the canteen should be strictly not allowed.

She said students should be allowed to take away food to their respective classrooms under the supervision of their teachers during recess time.

Lastly, she said the schools should provide hand sanitizers and handwash in all classrooms, offices and the teachers’ room.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old father Julien Max who has a son studying at St Joseph’s Primary School praised the government’s decision to reopen schools in stages during the RMCO.

He added that reopening the schools would be beneficial to the children’s mental and social health as they had been away from school since the MCO began on March 18.

When asked whether he was worried of the second wave of Covid-19 infection, he said he had no worries as he believed that schools would follow the SOP set by the government for schools to reopen.

“No, I am not worried as schools will have to follow the SOP. I trust that teachers at the schools are very professional and will take great care of the pupils and students very seriously,” he said.