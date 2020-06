KOTA KINABALU: The Kuala Lumpur High Court today discharged and acquitted former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman of his 46 corruption and money laundering charges in relation to timber concessions in the state.

Judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin made the decision during case mention after the prosecution, represented by deputy public prosecutor Azhar Abdul Hamid, said they were withdrawing all charges against Musa.

MORE TO COME