PDRM will not stop hair salons from operating, says Sarawak police chief

KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has no objections for hair salons to resume operations, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

Aidi said hair salons are allowed to open starting today after there was confusion earlier where a few hair salons were asked to close.

“Some of my men were not aware that hair salons were allowed to operate starting today in Sarawak, whereas in West Malaysia they will resume tomorrow (June 10).

“The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) is still in force today, causing members of ‘Ops Covid-19’ to order some hair salons to stay closed,” Aidi said when contacted today.

However, referring to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), PDRM has instructed all divisional police headquarters (IPDs) to allow hair salons to operate starting today.

“Referring to SDMC, PDRM will now allow hair salons to begin operations starting today,” he said.

Apart from that, Aidi urged hair salons operators to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by SDMC.

SDMC has allowed hair salons to operate from 7am to 10pm, but only provide services such as hair cutting and the sale of hair products.

The Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) will begin tomorrow and end on Aug 31.