Peter Anthony makes appearance at MACC Sabah office to offer assistance to RISDA land deal case

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Infrasturture Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony presented himself at the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (Sabah) office to assist investigation in an alleged graft case involving a 2014 RISDA land deal.

The Parti Warisan Sabah Vice-President arrived at the anti graft office at 10.22am, accompanied by his lawyer and senior Parti Warisan Sabah leaders Datuk Aziz Jamman and party secretary general Datuk Loretto Padua.

Some 150 Parti Warisan Sabah supporters also gathered outside the MACC headquarter to show their support.

Peter is allegedly being investigated over a RM155 million Risda land deal that was aborted.

A lawyer connected to the case had apparently returned to the state, amid social media claims that he was being held at an undisclosed location.

The family, through a lawyer however, informed that he was not missing and was “at home.”