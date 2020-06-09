Police to unveil new action plan for RMCO – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: The police will be unveiling a new action plan for the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) which starts tomorrow, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The police will end all road blocks and will begin to focus on enforcement of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

“They will monitor for SOP compliance at business premises, public areas, and so on,” he told the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya Tuesday.

He added that the new action plan will also be involving various agencies at the district levels, such as the Armed Forces (ATM), People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and Civil Defence Force (APM).

“They will monitor shopping malls, night markets and other venues that have SOP in place,” he said.

On SOP compliance, Ismail said police on Monday had issued compounds to a total of 77 individuals nationwide for violating the SOP of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“Yesterday (Monday), the police had remanded a total of 94 individuals for violating the SOP,” he said.