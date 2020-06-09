Reopening businesses a challenge due to strict SOP

BINTULU: Reopening businesses after almost three months of closure due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) since March 18 is a good move but to achieve full business recovery would not be easy.

The owner of Aku Barber Kampung, Abdullah Sedi, 48, said there are a lot of things that need to be done especially in the aspects of safety and sanitation.

He said adhering strictly to the standard operating procedure (SOP) would be a vital component of operation for barber shops and hair salons, which are allowed to reopen today.

“Unfortunately, the cost for haircuts will increase because we need to use protective equipment to protect the health of our customers and our own in compliance with the SOP.

“Number of customers will be limited for health safety and we will only accept reservation to avoid overcrowding and to maintain social distancing,” he added.

For Orial Owen, 22, from O’fel Salon-Hair & Makeup, he said they had made preparations to resume business by cleaning the shop and sanitising all their salon equipment.

“We have also added glove stock, face masks, plastic protective clothing, and thermometers and got ready sanitisers for the use of employees and customers,” he said.

The salon at Bintulu Central was opened on July 11, 2018 with two full-time employees and one part-time worker.

“The challenge that we will all face is financial gain as we cannot accept too many customers and our services are limited by the government to just hair cutting for the moment.

“Not only me, but other business people will feel the same and that is the new norm we have to adjust to,” he said, adding that he would be happier if they could be allowed to provide a full range of salon services.

As for Jenny Renit or Miss Yuki from D Touch Beauty Skills and Academy, she said they are still not ready for the reopening today. Her salon provides wide range of beauty services such as haircut, pedicure, manicure, facial care and beauty spa.

“We are still considering it because there are many possible risks to be taken into account if we reopen.

“Hence we decided to remain closed until the end of June and observe the overall performance of our peers in the industry,” she said.

Jenny said they had been heavily affected in terms of income during the MCO period to cover rental and salaries for their workers.

“Although we are entitled to some discount in rental, the amount is still too huge for us to pay as we had been unable to generate income due to the MCO.

“Up till now, many of us still don’t receive any financial assistance such as Bantuan Prihatin Nasional, Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang, Geran Khas Prihatin, though there had been promises to extend the aid to us,” Jenny added.

Muhammad Suffian Ashmaidi, 25, while agreeing with the government’s decision to reopen barber shops and hair salons said it is important for everyone to abide by the SOP.

“We should always maintain social distancing and also avoid overcrowding in any area. Besides that, we should also always maintain good personal hygiene to stay safe from Covid-19,” he said.

In a recent press conference, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said barber shops, hair salons and beauty parlours can resume operation on June 10.

He said basic haircuts, hair washing, trimming and shaving of beards and moustaches, hair treatment, manicures, pedicures, facial washing and treatment would be allowed.

However, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas announced that only hair cutting services would be allowed, minus facial or massage services.

To Molly Tugan, 32, the differences do not really matter as long as the SOP is in place and observed.

Frances Sherri Lia Jilan, 34, said basic hair cutting should be fine but not manicure, pedicure and other services as they might not be appropriate for now.

“Beauty can wait as we can do it ourselves at home, but not hair cutting especially for men.

For Linnie Lee, the choice is up to the individual and at their own risks.

On the other hand, Inja Margaret Bucking suggests that Sarawak follow the SOP for barber shops, hairdressing and beauty salons in Peninsular Malaysia.

“It’s good for the economy, provided the SOP is strictly observed,” she stressed.

Sophia Laka agrees with Inja’s views, saying barber shops and hair salons that reopen should strictly comply with the SOP.

A Fire and Rescue officer Gawai John, 35, agrees that strict compliance with the SOP should be the condition for barber shops and hair salons to reopen.

“Apart from imposing the days and time limitation to operate, there should also be a limitation for customers for each session.

“This is because most salons operate in closed spaces. Besides wearing face mask, face shield and gloves at all times, operators must ensure tools are properly sterilised before they are used again for another customer. Most importantly is to keep social distancing,” she said.