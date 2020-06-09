RMCO brings relief to many

MIRI: The Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin on Sunday has brought smiles to many people.

Kampung Pujut Tanjong Batu’s neighbourhood committee (RT) chairman Ishak Baijuri thanked the federal government for implementing the RMCO to replace the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) from tomorrow that would be enforced until Aug 31.

“With the RMCO, more economic sectors would be reopened with new norm and strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” he stated when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

He stressed that there is still a need for the people to stay vigilant and practise good personal hygiene, wear face mask in public places and observe social distancing.

“I believe that people are now very happy and more relaxed with the RMCO. But, it is still important for us to cooperate with the authorities to prevent another series of Covid-19 infection.”

Meanwhile, Darul Khairat Mosque Bakam chairman Mokhtar Ree welcomed the federal government’s announcement on the RMCO.

Moktar, who lives in Kampung Bakam, was happy that inter-state travel was allowed which would make it easier for rituals for Hari Raya Haji on July 31 to be carried out, though with strict adherence to the SOP.

He hoped the government would come up with the SOP on Friday prayers and mass gatherings at mosques and surau.

“We must accept the new norm in our lifestyle due to Covid-19 outbreak. For me, there is no harm in following the given SOP as long as we are able to conduct our social activities like usual.”

Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni urged the people to remain vigilant of the threat of Covid-19 infection though they are allowed to carry out their normal activities under the RMCO.

“Most of the economic activities will resume under the RMCO and schools will be reopened in phases and houses of worship will be opened with SOP.

“Let us remain calm in facing the difficult time,” he said.