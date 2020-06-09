RMCO: Operating hours back to normal for permitted businesses, says Uggah

KUCHING: Businesses and activities allowed during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) are now allowed to return to their normal operating hours, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He also said that they will decide on the reopening of other sectors and activities on June 17.

When asked for operating hours of businesses allowed to operate during the RMCO, he said “back to normal”, but they would have to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) and guidelines for RMCO.

Businesses and activities that will be allowed to operate as usual starting tomorrow while adhering to the RMCO SOP and guidelines are inter-district and inter-state travels, morning and night markets, domestic tourism, Hari Raya Haji and Aidiladha celebrations, opening of schools by stages, self service laundromats, fishing ponds, convoy or group cycling, and non-contact sporting activities like badminton and bowling, and meetings and workshops.

Among the businesses and activities that are still not allowed are pubs and nightclubs, entertainment centres, reflexology centres, karaoke centres, theme parks, religious processions, party receptions, open houses, contact sports like swimming rugby, football, hockey and others, overseas travel, and assemblies with over 100 participants.

The state’s international borders will remain closed, he added.

Uggah said the decision to allow those businesses and activities disallowed from resuming operations will be made known before June 17 after SDMC and other state agencies fine-tune the SOP and guidelines announced by the federal government on Monday.

He said these businesses should apply for permits to operate from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) as well as send notices to operate to SDMC on or before June 15 so that they can operate immediately as soon as they are allowed to.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday announced that Sports facilities such as gymnasiums, snooker centres, sports complexes and indoor halls for activities such as badminton, and other sport centres can operate starting June 15.

He said however, operators of these facilities have to fill up a notification form in regards to their reopening through the MITI website.