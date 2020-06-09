Sibu bodybuilders await SDMC greenlight to oil up 

SIBU: Sibu Division Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association (SDBWA) is waiting for the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to give them the nod to resume their activities, said its president Chia Soon Cheong.

Chia said this when contacted today on the announcement by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday that sports facilities, including gymnasiums, were allowed to operate from June 15.

“We will follow instructions from SDMC because Ismail Sabri yesterday mentioned Sarawak is not bound to rules of Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) which takes effect tomorrow,” he said.

Ismail Sabri had said the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) was applicable to all states except Sarawak which has its own act.

Chia also said his association was studying the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports’ website.

“We have done a thorough cleaning and disinfection job as well as rearranged the equipment to ensure proper social distancing. We also have registered on the Ministry of International Trade and Industry website as required by the senior minister,” he said.

On the trying times faced by the association since its gym’s closure when the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented on March 18, Chia said like other gyms, the association did not have any income for the past three months but they still need to pay rental, bills and salaries of the staff.

“It is indeed a big challenge for us as our monthly income barely covers every month’s expenses. Because of this, we need to use some of our reserve funds. And now we also need to invest in the disinfection works which are necessary and essential during the new norm.

“We also need to spend on purchasing thermometers, face masks, hand sanitizer and gloves for our staff – all this will become our additional cost as well,” Chia said.