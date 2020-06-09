Sighs of relief for many after barbers allowed to pick up scissors once more

KUCHING: It was a relief for many people when they could finally get their hair cut after hairdressing salons and barbers were allowed to operate following months of closure during the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

Public Works Department (JKR) draftsman Ahmad Sahwalrudin was especially relieved that he could have his hair cut.

“I did not cut or trim my own hair at home during these three months, even though some of my friends did so.

“I feel very relieved I can finally go to the salon to get my hair cut,” he said when approached by The Borneo Post outside his regular hair salon on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, retiree Choo Lee Swee also expressed his relief to be able to have his hair cut at his regular hair salon.

However, he was not perturbed or worried about the ‘new normal’.

“The salon has just started to open and has to deal with many procedures (under the new normal).

“As a customer, I am OK with that. I do not feel anything strange about the experience. They are just extra steps to follow,” he said.

Media photographer Chimon Upon, who was out to take photos of hair salons on their first day of operations after CMCO, was also another happy customer.

“My last haircut was in January. My hair grew to be quite unmanageable and I needed to use hair gel all the time.

“Now my head feels so much lighter,” he said, after coming out of a salon at Wisma Saberkas.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced last Thursday that all hair salons and barber shops would be allowed to operate from June 9, but were only limited to hair-cutting services for the time being.