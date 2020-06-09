Singapore prepared to work with M’sia to address needs of cross-border travellers

SINGAPORE: Singapore has said it is prepared to work with Malaysia to address the needs of cross-border travellers, including short-term business and official travellers, and Malaysian workers previously commuting between Singapore and Malaysia.

The republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement here tonight, said proposed travel arrangements would have to include mutually agreed public health protocols to allow the safe resumption of cross-border movement.

Both countries will require some time to work out the details depending on the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia and Singapore.

In the meantime, the ministry said Singapore would continue with practical measures to enable Malaysians to continue working in Singapore.

Earlier today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government was aware that the industrial sector in Singapore had resumed operations and sought permission for Malaysian workers in Singapore to travel there for work.

He said a special ministers’ meeting had agreed to allow Malaysians to travel between the two countries for work and was prepared to conduct Covid-19 tests if this was required by the Singapore government.

Ismail Sabri said the government had accepted offers from the Sultan Ibrahim Foundation and two Singapore private companies, Temasek Group and Thompson Medical Group, to contribute two Covid-19 mobile screening laboratories and test kits.

However, implementation of the cross-border travel would be discussed between the Malaysian Foreign Ministry secretary-general and his Singaporean counterpart, he added. – Bernma