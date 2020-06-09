Two new cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Two new Covid-19 cases were detected in Sabah yesterday, bringing the total cases in Sabah to 355.

One of the cases was detected from community screening while the other was in Pitas.

Only six districts in Sabah remain as yellow zone. They are Tawau (two cases), Kota Kinabalu (three cases), Tuaran (three cases), Beaufort (two cases), Penampang (one case) and Pitas (one case).

There are altogether only 12 active cases left in the state.

The recovery percentage in the state is over 95 percent with 338 cases recovered.

Meanwhile, Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi explained that the two new cases on June 7 involved siblings who were living under the same roof.

They were considered as local infections, she said.

She added that the duo were close contacts of another case found positive recently.

In a statement, Dr Rundi also mentioned that on June 6, the department conducted 1,685 tests, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Sabah to 98,015.

She said that of late, there had been no more case of people under quarantine order going against the directive.

Dr Rundi also informed that two restaurants in Tawau and six in Sandakan had failed to adhere to the standard operating procedure set under Section 18(1)(f) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease 1988 (Act 342) and were ordered closed.

Nationwide, seven new cases were detected, bringing the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country to 8,329.

Out of the total, 1,518 cases are still undergoing treatment while 6,694 patients have recovered.