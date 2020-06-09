Uggah: No permits needed for travel between districts, states from tomorrow

KUCHING: Inter-district travel restrictions in Sarawak will be lifted from tomorrow, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He told the daily Covid-19 press conference that the police permit, which was enforced since the start of the Movement Control Order in March, for travel between districts would no longer be necessary.

Uggah also said Malaysians who enter Sarawak from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan did not have to apply for approval from his committee or take the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for Covid-19 three days before they travel to the state.

“The PCR test will be carried out randomly upon arrival at the state’s entry points be it by air, land or sea,” he said.

Uggah said they must abide by new Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) where it is compulsory for them to download the MySejahtera app, fill SDMC’s E-Health Declaration form and they are advised to download Sarawak’s COVID Trace and Qmunity apps.

