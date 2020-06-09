Woman fined for obstructing police in Sibu after ripping up summons

SIBU: A 46-year-old woman, who tore up a traffic summons in a police station, was fined RM2,500, in default one month’s jail, in the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Lim Chuen Lang of Jalan Lada had pleaded guilty to the charge of obstructing a police officer from discharging his duties at Lanang Police Station at about 10.35am on April 23.

The offence is punishable under Section 186 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or fine or both.

She paid the fine.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was pulled over by a police patrol as her car was using fancy registration plates.

She was subsequently detained and brought to the Lanang police station.

While the summons was being issued to her for the illegal registration plate number, the accused became angry and uttered harsh words at a police officer.

As soon as the police officer handed over the summons to her for her signature, she tore it up.