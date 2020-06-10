14 drug suspects arrested in Kinabatangan

KINABATANGAN: Police have arrested 14 suspects believed to be involved in trafficking, possessing and usage of dangerous drugs, and 146.2 grams of syabu was seized in the arrests.

Kinabatangan District Police Chief, Superintendent Dzulbaharin Ismail said that the arrests were made by Narcotics police in a series of operations including 16 Ops Tapis, and one Ops Covid-19, from June 1 until June 8.

He said that 12 suspects were arrested in two cases under Section 39 B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking, which carries the death sentence upon conviction.

Four suspects were involved in three cases under Section 12 (2) of the same act for drug possession (punishable with a fine of up to RM100,000 or five years’ imprisonment or both upon conviction), and six suspects were involved in six cases under Section 15 (1)(a) for consuming dangerous drugs (punishable with a maximum fine of RM5,000 or two years’ imprisonment, and two years of police supervision if found guilty).

“Out of the 14 suspects, three of them were Malaysians, while 11 had no self-identification document. All the suspects were taken to court to be remanded while waiting for further action to be taken,” he said.