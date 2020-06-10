3 cosmetic products found to contain mercury – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry is advising the public to stop using and buying three cosmetic products that have been found to contain scheduled poison, namely mercury, which can be harmful to health.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement yesterday said, the products are Glow Skin White-Brightening Cream, Glow Skin White-Sun Care and Rzac Beauty Creme 2.

He said the products’ notifications had been cancelled and they were no longer allowed to be sold in the country.

“Mercury is prohibited in cosmetics products because it can be harmful to health. It can be absorbed into the body and cause damage to the kidneys and nervous system.

“The substance can also disrupt brain development of young or unborn children and causes rashes, irritation and other changes to the skin,” he said.

As such, sellers and distributors of these cosmetic products are required to immediately stop sales and distribution of these products.

Dr Noor Hisham stressed that the sale and distribution of these cosmetic products violated the Control Of Drugs And Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

He said those who violate the regulation could be fined not more than RM25,000 or face a maximum of three years imprisonment, or both, for the first offence and could be fined not more than RM50,000 or a maximum of five years imprisonment, or both, for subsequent offences.

“Companies which commit the offence could be fined up to RM50,000 the first time and RM100,000 for subsequent offences,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also advised members of the public who have been using the products to immediately stop and seek advice from health professionals if they experience any discomfort or adverse effects.

Consumers are encouraged to check the notification status of a cosmetic product at the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA)’s offical website www.npra.gov.my or through the ‘NPRA Product Status’ application that can be downloaded at Google Play Store. – Bernama