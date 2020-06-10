A stealth Covid-19 war plan

THE director-general of Health had been misquoted as saying that “asymptomatic patients were not able to infect others because their viral load is very low” on May 31. He corrected the press on June 1, “Pre-symptomatic Covid-19 patients are contagious. The viral load is high two to three days before symptom onset.”

Two groups of infected cases may not show any symptoms (fever, cough) that doctors initially use to suspect Covid-19. Pre-symptomatic relates to the early stages of a disease before all the symptoms have developed.

An asymptomatic patient experiences no symptoms at all throughout the course of the infection — 25 per cent adult and 27 to 29 per cent child Covid-19 infected cases may never know they have been infected because they have no symptoms at all.

The infectious period of Covid-19 in symptomatic individuals may begin around two days before the onset of symptoms, and persists for about seven to 10 days after the onset of symptoms. Viable virus was not found after the second week of illness despite the persistence of PCR detection of RNA.

The stealth Covid-19 war strategy

1. Exit infected host, preferably as soon as possible before symptoms appear, before infector realises he has been invaded (pre-symptomatic).

2. Hitchhike on airway aerosols and air-droplets, launched as he speaks, shouts, sings, coughs, or sneezes, preferably (unmasked) in closed, crowded spaces.

3. Remain infectious for variable periods airborne, wherever droplets land, or on infectors’ hands and body.

4. Contact breathes in aerosols or droplets, or transfers viruses that have landed on furniture, fomites, or door handles when he touches contaminated surfaces.

5. Virus invades the airway of infectee — round one to Covid.

6. This period between the exit of virus from infector and the invasion of new host is called the ‘serial interval’ (remember serial killer).

Serial interval of Covid-19 infection

Published studies of infector-infectee pairs report a mean serial interval of 5.20 days for Singapore and 3.95 days for Tianjin. Outbreak investigation of clusters where active case finding was implemented estimates the proportion of pre-symptomatic transmission to be 48 per cent for Singapore and 62 per cent for Tianjin.

This short serial interval implies that contact tracing methods must compete against the rapid replication of case generations. The number of contacts may soon exceed what available healthcare and public health workers are able to handle.

When contacts of known cases hide and only come forward for testing when they start feeling really sick, the second generation of infection will already have begun. They might be ‘malu’ (embarrassed) to say they had been exposed to the known case, or give inaccurate contact history. This will send our overworked health inspectors on a wild goose chase, wasting valuable tests and time.

This is where the use of IT contact location Apps become so useful for prompt contact tracing and notification even though some countries oppose it over personal confidentiality issues.

Covid-19 Incubation period

Most will develop symptoms within four to five days of infection, but this may be up to 14 days — 97.5 per cent of those who develop symptoms will do so within 11.5 days.

High viral loads detected

In a Chinese study by Xi He, high viral loads were detected soon after symptom onset, which gradually decreased towards the detection limit at day 21. He inferred that infectiousness peaked on or before symptom onset.

Based on the public records of 77 infector–infectee transmission pairs, He estimated a mean serial interval of 5.8 days and that 44 per cent of secondary cases were infected during the index cases’ presymptomatic stage.

Public health race against time

Unfortunately, the field turn-around time of Covid-19 RTPCR nasal swab test results is two to three days, and transmission may occur before clinical symptoms become obvious. We can understand, now, the challenge for public health staff rushing to locate, test, and isolate potentially infected close contacts, before they spread to others.

Initially it was thought that Covid19, being a coronavirus, might behave like SARS.

The serial interval for SARS was seven days. SARS was highly infectious only after symptoms developed unlike Covid-19, which is highly infectious before and around the time of onset of symptoms.

Take home message

1. A critical period of 24 to 48 hours before the visible onset of the disease in which people can be highly infectious, perhaps even at their most infectious.

2. The definition of contacts should cover two to three days prior to symptom onset of the index case.

3. Prompt contact tracing, testing, isolation are important measures to block silent super-spreaders.

4. Protect yourself from presymptomatic transmitters by social distancing, wearing mask in public places; washing hands frequently (soap and water).

5. If you think you have been in contact with a Covid-19 case or feel weird, do talk to a doctor. If he asks you to go and check for RTPCR Covid, please do so stat.

6. The Ministry of Health Infectious Disease Unit has a great track record for recoveries and very low fatality rate if you come in the early phase of Covid-19. Preferably, long before the ‘happy hypoxic phase’ when you just feel slightly short of breath, but the blood oxygen levels are already dangerously low!

These would likely be our secret weapons for slowing the spread of a stealth virus like Covid-19 and win.

Dr Tan Poh Tin is a public health trained paediatrician.