Activists, artists demand release of local author

KOTA KINABALU: The remand of an author, poet, artist and activist Nelson Dino on Monday caught the attention of many Sabahan writers, activists and artists who demanded Karamunsing police release him.

As the court was opened yesterday, Nelson’s remand was extended to two days, for further investigations, resulting in netizens posting Nelson’s picture as their profile photo on social media as a sign of solidarity with the suspect.

The remand was made after a police report was lodged by a businessman, Datuk Verdon Bahanda who claimed to have received death threats on Facebook.

Verdon said he believed the threat came after his various campaigns against undocumented immigrants via social media including Facebook.

Nelson’s picture was used in the Facebook account, which allegedly posted a picture of a pistol with the words ‘Verdon halal dibunuh (Verdon can be killed)’ on the Gerakan Solidariti Orang Asal Sabah’s Facebook page.

However, Nelson already lodged a police report on Sunday (June 7) explaining that he had nothing to do with the threats and his picture was used by someone to create a fake account.

In Nelson’s Facebook account Neldy Jolo, he shared a link of his article in 2016 with the picture that was used in the fake account.

As his remand was extended, it was believed that some of his belongings were seized from his residence such as handphones, laptop, laptop charger and PIS (Pemikiran dan Identiti Suluk) book that was authored by him.

Many of the activists and writers who demanded Nelson’s release said Nelson is an author of many books and poems that seek to bridge the broken gaps in Malaysia’s tapestry of races and cultures.

Some other Nelson’s books, namely Sapi Mandangan dan Apuk Daguan, Bisikan Bumi and Kita Punya Cara were published by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka.