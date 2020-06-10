All courts to resume full operations from July 1

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat has ordered all courts nationwide to resume full operations from July 1.

This was in line with the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday and a statement by Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali on Monday.

In a statement yesterday, the Office of the Chief Registrar Federal Court (PKPMP) said the Malaysian Judiciary is always committed to ensuring that the delivery of justice services is continued.

“At the same time, the Judiciary will ensure that all safety and health guidelines issued by the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health are observed to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak during court operations,” it said.

All courts nationwide were closed following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) starting March 18 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Cases set for an open court hearing have begun in stages from May 13. — Bernama