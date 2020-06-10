Association anxiously await greenlight to reopen gym

SIBU: Sibu Division Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association (SDBWA) is waiting for the greenlight from Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to reopen its gym at Jalan Suara here.

This was in spite of the announcement by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday that gymnasiums, snooker centres, sports complexes and indoor halls are allowed to start operation on June 15.

“We will follow instruction from SDMC because Ismail Sabri yesterday mentioned Sarawak will not bind (sic) to rules of Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) which takes effect today,” SDBWA president Chia Soon Cheong said yesterday.

Meanwhile, the association is already studying SOPs which are available at the website of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“Accordingly we have done thorough cleaning and disinfection job as well as rearranged the equipment to ensure proper social distancing.

“We also have registered at the Miti website as what required by the senior minister,” he stated.

Since the gym’s closure when the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into force on Mar 18, the association did not have any income yet need to pay for the rental, bills and salaries of the staff.

“It is indeed a big challenge for us … as our monthly income barely cover every month’s expenses.

“Because of these…we need to use some of our reserve funds,” Chia revealed.

The association also need to invest in the disinfection works which are necessary and essential during the new norm.

“We also need to spend on purchasing thermometer, facemask, hand sanitizer and hand gloves for our staff in the future … all these will become our additional cost as well,” he added.