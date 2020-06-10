Bintulu childcare centres adapt to SOP as income shrinks

BINTULU: Most registered childcare centres here officially opened their doors to the children today, but some operators opted to resume their operation next week.

Bintulu Childcare and Early Childhood Education Association president Maraini Jaafar said that some have started their operations today and others on June 15 and only registered childcare centres are allowed to open.

Her two centres here namely Taska Permata Kasih Taman Li Hua and Taska Penyayang Mama Bukit Orang welcomed back their first children aged one years old and above as early as 7.15am.

Both are registered childcare centres opened in 2007 with operating hours from 7am to 5pm.

According to her, on the first day of operation, they only registered five children at Taska Penyayang and eight children at Permata Kasih.

“We are expecting to receive more children next week but for June the limit is only 20 children based on social distance space, for July and August we hope to operate as usual in order for us to cover our operational cost during the movement control order (MCO).

“So far, parents are very cooperative with the new daily routine of new norm for childcare as they are always updated with the latest information and checklist including the standard operating procedures (SOP),” she told The Borneo Post when asked about the first day operation for the registered childcare centres here.

According to Maraini, from the feedback she received from parents, they have the confidence to send their children to the registered centres because of the strict SOPs that the centres would need to comply even prior the movement control order (MCO) which was enforced on March 18.

She said there was not much difference in terms of the existing SOP that they had used before the MCO and that it was just some improvement such as drive-thru body temperature check for parents and children in the car and social distancing.

“Not much challenge for operators, it is just we have to cover additional cost for upgrading, sanitation works and we also have to limit the children.

“That means, we will have less income and we will not be able to cover our operational cost,” she said.

Maraini said the children’s attendance was between 30 per cent to 50 per cent due to the work from home policy and some parents also lost their jobs due to the MCO.

There are seven registered childcare centres in Bintulu and she hoped all other operators would register their centres to meet the Childcare Centre Act 1984 (Act 308) and other guidelines set by the local authorities.

“For parents, please send your children to the registered childcare providers because there are many benefits in terms of income tax and fee subsidy.

“More importantly the safety of children can be guaranteed when they are in the registered centres as their operations are under close supervision by the relevant agencies to meet the existing rules and guidelines,” said Maraini.

To avoid any cases of negligence, she said parents must choose the right childcare providers and she also urged those providing childcare services at home to inform the Welfare Department and attend relevant courses to upgrade their services.

“We also hope the agency in charge of giving approval for the registration of childcare centres will speed up the process of approval and licence renewal if the providers already comply with all the rules and regulations,” she said.

In the meantime, Maraini extended her appreciation to the state government through the Welfare and Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah for the concern and commitment in providing the financial assistance to childcare providers in Sarawak in facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, it was an encouraging start for children on their first day away from their parents at The Little Averroes Kids Centre, at Naim Street Mall Bintulu Paragon, under the care of eight professional staff.

“With stricter policies, we are grateful that parents are giving full cooperation and compliance. The children are also adjusting well to some of the new normal we are practising,” said the centre principal Sabrina Sahni Abdullah.

However, she said on the first day of operation, they only welcomed back eight children with five toddlers and three infants.

She said many parents are still working from home and in normal days they could have up to 50 children at a time.

Sabrina said for now, more than 50 per cent are still at home with work from home arrangement.

“The challenge lies in our attempt to do distancing for infant group age 1 year and below 2 years.

“This group moves a lot and that is how they grow. We overcome this by giving more space for them,” she added.

Asked on their learning and playing modules under certain SOP, Sabrina said they were still using the same principle where the children learn through active participation in hands on activities and through play.

“Just that, we changed the learning theme to safety and health during Covid-19, where we infuse the new normals into their daily activities,” she said.

Pic:

btu-bp100620-yy-childcare-p1: The staff at Taska Penyayang Mama give their thumbs up to the SOP

btu-bp100620-yy-childcare-p2: One of the children at Taska Permata washing her hands.

btu-bp100620-yy-childcare-p3: Maraini talks to the children at her centre on the basic SOP

btu-bp100620-yy-childcare-p4: The basic SOP on social distance applied at The Little Averroes Kids Centre

btu-bp100620-yy-childcare-p5: The staff at The Little Averroes Kids Centre wearing their protective gears.

btu-bp100620-yy-childcare-p6: The children playing at their own areas and keep their safe distance