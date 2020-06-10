Body of missing teenager found in man-made pond in Sri Aman

KUCHING: The body of a 14-year-old boy, who was believed to have drowned while swimming in a man-made pond at a farm in Stumbin, Sri Aman, has been found by a team of divers from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) at around 3pm today.

The deceased identified as Vensen Kelly Albis, was reported missing in the pond around 4.30pm on June 9. He was swimming in the area with two others.

“The deceased was found by a team of Bomba divers on their sixth dive. The body was found some 100 metres from the command post,” said Bomba Sarawak Assistant Director (Operations) Tiong Ling Hii.

It was reported that the size of the man-made pond is about three hectares.

The search for the victim which entered its second day today was carried out by the police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Resident office, Department of Irrigation and Drainage and 25 villagers.

The body was later handed over to the Sri Aman police for further action.