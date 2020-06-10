Childcare centres should discuss price hike with parents – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Childcare centres (taska) that intend to raise their prices to cover sanitisation costs need to discuss the matter with parents, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“It is understood that childcare centres, like other businesses such as hair salons, are incurring extra costs to sanitise their premises.

“As such, it is advisable for them to discuss the matter with parents and explain to them on why there is a need to raise prices,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question about childcare centres that have allegedly increased their prices since restarting their operations.

On a separate question on whether the operation hours of food delivery service have changed under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period, Ismail Sabri said that they are also allowed to operate until midnight.

“As I have announced previously, all food operations are allowed to operate until midnight during RMCO.

“Food delivery is still food-related business, so they can operate until midnight like the restaurants, eateries and convenience stores,” he added.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri said the police had issued compounds to a total of 57 individuals nationwide for violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on Tuesday, which was the last day of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“Yesterday (Tuesday), the police had arrested 26 individuals, out of which 25 were remanded and one on police bail,” he said.

He reminded that the Armed Forces (ATM) and other enforcement agencies will continue to assist the police during the RMCO in ensuring that the SOP are being complied with at business premises and public places.