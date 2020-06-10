Covid-19: Malaysia records two new cases, lowest since MCO enforced – Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded the lowest number of new Covid-19 positive cases today since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) with only two, neither being local transmissions.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the two new cases took the cumulative number of infections in the country to 8,338, with 1,206 active cases being treated in isolation.

“Of the two new cases reported, one is an import case infected from overseas.

“Another case was recorded involving a non-citizen, reported in Kuching, Sarawak, namely one of the close contacts with case number 8303,” he said during the daily press conference on Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said another death was recorded today, bringing the total to 118, or 1.42 per cent of the total number of cases. – Bernama

