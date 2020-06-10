Covid-19 still out there, so don’t let guard down – director

KOTA KINABALU: The State Health Department has warned that the transmission of the Covid-19 among members of the public is still occurring.

Its director, Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said almost all of the local cases in Sabah did not show any symptoms and this made it difficult for the department to detect such cases as most of the patients would not go the clinic.

“Most of these cases were detected through the close contacts (of Covid-19 patients) or targeted screenings in communities or hospitals (pre-surgery).

“As such, the public are reminded to not be careless and to continue practising the new norms, especially in light of the easing of the Movement Control Order (MCO),” said Dr Christina in a statement yesterday.

Sabah recorded two more Covid-19 cases on Monday, one involving a man in Kota Kinabalu and the other a baby in Pitas.

Dr Christina said that the baby had been receiving treatment at Pitas Hospital and Kota Marudu Hospital prior to being transferred to the Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital in Likas.

“The baby tested positive for Covid-19 at the Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital in Likas during a pre-surgery screening test,” she added.