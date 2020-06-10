Duo acquitted from charges of making false claims

KUCHING: The Sessions Court here yesterday acquitted and discharged a businessman and a female civil servant from charges of making false claims.

Judge Jason Juga ruled in favour of Akiu Bandat, 61, and Nancy Mongin, 47 after finding that the defence had raised reasonable doubts about the prosecution’s case.

The judge also ruled that the bail cash deposit to be returned to the duo.

Both Akiu and Nancy were facing three charges under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which was read together with Section 28 (1) (c) and punishable under Section 24 of the same Act.

They were charged separately with misleading a financial administrative assistant of a department overseeing the then Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy to part with some money, being payment for non existing works namely the supply of aquaculture feed and chicken feed grower to SMK Penrissen No. 1 on May 7, 2015 at the department’s premises here.

The prosecution was led by MACC deputy prosecutor Nur Nisla Abd Latif while Akiu was represented by lawyers Ateng Jeros, Sanjan Daik and Jonathan Jalin while counsel Theresa Udam represented Nancy.