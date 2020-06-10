Fatimah: Daycare centres must comply with SOP

KUCHING: Daycare centres are reminded to abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government when they reopen.

Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said they would be ordered to stop their operations should they fail to do so.

“Please adhere to the SOP for the sake of the children, the babysitters and the staff members. If parents are not prepared to send their children to the centre, it is their choice, but for working parents, they can now send their children there,” she added.

The minister said this after a visit to Taska Cahaya Horizons at Jalan Stampin Tengah in Green Heights here yesterday to oversee the preparations made by the daycare centre and their compliance with the SOP.

Childcare centres are now allowed to resume operation, but the same cannot be said of kindergartens.

According to Fatimah, the federal Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health are currently discussing the SOP for reopening schools, which include kindergartens.

She added that her ministry would have a look at the SOP set by the federal government and compare it with the state government’s SOP.

“We will have a look at the SOP that has been agreed at the federal level, and we will make a comparison – just like when we did (with) the SOP for the daycare centres where we noticed that there were a lot of similarities (between the two),” she said.