Fear of Covid-19 hangs in the air as Sarawak lifts travel restrictions

SIBU: The easing of travel restrictions in Sarawak from today has been received with caution here as Covid-19 remains a threat.

Community leader Kapitan Connie Loh urged people to only travel when it is necessary.

While she welcomed the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) decision to lift the inter-district travel restrictions, she felt that only those who need to travel for work or business should move about.

She said the fight against Covid-19 was not over yet and everyone should always be vigilant.

“We must never forget that there is always a possibility of the second wave (of Covid-19 outbreak) if we are not careful and if that happens, all efforts in the past would go to waste and we might have to go through the same pain again,” she pointed out.

She said everyone must continue to observe safety measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and practise good hygiene.

She also hoped that the government would continue to encourage everyone to remain vigilant.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down,” she said.

SDMC yesterday announced that the people no longer had to apply for a police permit to travel between districts some three months after the restriction was put in place under the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the subsequent, Conditional MCO.

Meanwhile, Sibu Kenyah Uma Baha Women Association (PEWAKUB) chairperson Umie Liau said it was a good decision to lift the restriction but it was not without concern.

“I am afraid of the coming of the next wave and senior citizens or those with medical history would be in danger or at risk because the asymptomatic carriers might be moving around freely without realizing that they might carry the virus,” she said.

Thus, she advised the public to always practise personal hygiene and social distancing.

She also urged everyone to observe their own health and immediately seek medical help if they did not feel well.

“If we or our loved ones are down with Covid-19, the chances of recovering are better if we seek early treatment,” she said.

Meanwhile, businessman Simon Tiong said while it was good that travelling without restriction is allowed, it is everyone’s responsibility to stop the virus from spreading.

He urged the people who needs to travel to practice social distancing, personal hygiene and wear masks at all times.

“Take note of those who have fever and the symptoms. There is no other better way to prevent the spread of the virus except we who take the initiative,” he pointed out.