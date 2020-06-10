First Starbucks drive-thru in KK soon

KOTA KINABALU: The state capital will soon have its first Starbucks drive-thru in Kolombong.

Construction of the drive-thru standalone cafe has commenced since November last year by Arena Borneo Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of TBMC Development Sdn Bhd.

The building is expected to be completed by October this year, after which it will be handed over to Berjaya Food Berhad, the franchise operator of Starbucks in Malaysia, to install interior fixtures.

“The Starbucks drive-thru will probably commence operation early next year,” said Matthew Tan, managing director of TBMC Development Sdn Bhd.

Spanning 3,800 square feet (sq ft), he said the new Starbucks building offered both dine-in and drive-thru services.

He said construction of the building cost more than RM2 million.

“This is the first Starbucks drive-thru in Kota Kinabalu and the second in Sabah.

“The first was established in Sandakan.”

Next to the Starbucks drive-thru in Kolombong is the ongoing construction of a new four-storey BMW 5S centre which is also under TBMC. TBMC has taken over the BMW dealership in Sabah since 2018.

The 90,000 sq ft 5S centre will offer sales, spare parts, service, bodywork and used car trade in services.

Tan said the building would consist of showroom on the ground floor, used car trade in department and office on the first floor, service centre on the second floor and bodywork section on the third floor.

“We have invested over RM20 million in the building.

“It is expected to be completed in mid-2021 and operational in early 2022.”