Govt eases entry from Labuan to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has eased the entry of Sabahans and Malaysians alike from Labuan to the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said that they would no longer have to undergo Covid-19 swab tests.

Mohd Shafie said that this applies to civil servants, those from the private sector and the residents of Labuan.

“However, non-Sabahans and non-Malaysians will be required to abide by the rules set by the State authorities, such as showing their work pass and other relevant documents upon their arrival in Sabah,” said Shafie in a statement today.