Inspection of goods, prices extended to rural areas

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs officers inspecting controlled items at one of the premises in rural areas.

SANDAKAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) here has enhanced its inspection of the rural areas to ensure adequate supply of controlled items.

Head of KPDNHEP Sandakan, Mohamad Hashim said the inspection was carried out in Kinabatangan, Sukau, Beluran and Sapi Nangoh areas on June 6 – 7.

Mohamad Hashim said the inspection was aimed at ensuring enough basic necessities, easy to get and traders would not take advantage by selling the controlled items above the price that had been set.

“Inspection found that the supplies are sufficient and no panic buying in the areas. The traders were also found to comply with the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP).

“Following the inspection, we have detected four cases under Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 involving four premises that failed to display price tag for LPG and cooking oil,” he said.

According to Mohamad Hashim, the premises were compounded RM1,000 respectively.

He said one case was also recorded under Control of Supply Act 1961 for failing to organize a stock book for the controlled items.

He added that they also recorded one case under the Weight and Measures Act 1972 for failing to verify the weighing scale used for trade and that the trader would be compounded.