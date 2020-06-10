Joint statement between state govt and Petronas not formal agreement, says DUN Consultative Committee

KUCHING: The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Consultative Committee has come to a unanimous decision that the recent joint press statement between the state government and Petroleum Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on the State Sales Tax (SST) was not a formal agreement.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar said the statement, which was signed by Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relationship and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Petronas chairman Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh, was not a formal agreement that “may have legal implication and ramification on the state of Sarawak.”

“For the simple reason that it does not have the format, framework, hallmark, salient and indispensable features; wordings and phraseologies of a formal agreement.

“It does not have a proper title, recital, preambles, no signature, no witnesses name, no seal, no witnesses’ seal and no witnesses signature,” he told a press conference after chairing the DUN Consultative Committee meeting at DUN Building here today.

Asfia, who is also DUN Speaker, pointed out that the joint statement is an “ongoing negotiation” between the two parties.

“If you study the statement properly, the wordings ‘Berdasarkan rundingan yang akan diadakan kelak…’ (Based on negotiations which will be held later), these are all used to show the striking similarities with that of a negotiation,” he said.

He explained that Sarawak has 18 assistant ministers and none of them has been given the power, apparent and ostensible authority, and locus standi to bind the state government.

“Such power and authority are the exclusive preserve or those higher-ups in the echelon of the state hierarchy.

“The situation from before until now does not create a good climate for Sarawak because prime ministers come and go and the successive federal government has taken a stand where they do not budge an inch to the demands made by Sarawak,” he said.

As the negotiations have proven to be “protracted, arduous and intractable”, he said the DUN Consultative Committee meeting will be looking into three provinces namely the Petroleum Development Act 1974, Continental Shelf Act 1966, and the Territorial Sea Act 2012, which contravene Article 2b of the Federal Constitution.

“If we legitimise them that’s tantamount to a repudiation of the Oil and Mining Ordinance 1958, the Sales Tax Ordinance 1988 and our Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Our MA63 is our birth certificate; it is our birthright. Any person who says he gives cognisance to our birth certificate is like a child who says he does not recognise his own birth certificate,” said Asfia.

He noted that under the three provinces, there must be strict compartmentalisation.

“No commercial proposal should be negotiated at the expense of any of the two provinces.

“The pertinent point and the cardinal principle is this – the oil gas of Sarawak are for sale but the rights of oil of Sarawak are not for sale and never will be. Our inalienable rights are non-negotiable,” he stressed.

He also said the committee has unanimously agreed that the negotiations will be on a two-track basis.

“The first track can be done by those who walk the corridors of federal power while the second track, which we must emphasise is from this Consultative Committee.

“With these two tracks, the scenario is clearer and we can advice better the DUN,” he said, adding that the negotiating team from the committee will be led by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Also in the negotiating team are Deputy DUN Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting, Muara Tuang assemblyman Dato Idris Buang and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

Asfia said those in the negotiating team will strike a balance where “everybody is represented.”

“After all, one of the terms of reference of this committee is that it must be represented by political parties and these are all lawyers.

“So if (during) the negotiation, the language of lawyers are used, we are well-equipped by our good representatives,” he added.

He said the state is seeking for the RM2.878 billion SST which Petronas has not paid.

“This is what we are going for and there will be no deduction or reduction.

“The RM2.878 billion is only the Petronas portion. There are other oil companies and if we include penalties and so forth, that will enrich us, God willing,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were Abdul Karim, Hasidah, Gerawat, Ting, Idris, See, Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communication Unit) Abdullah Saidol, Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang and Tanjong Batu assemblyman Chew Chiu Sing.