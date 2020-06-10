Labuan bridge long overdue – Yong

KOTA KINABALU: The people at the island of Labuan and mainland Sabah are encouraged by the remarks of the new Federal Territories Minister who has expressed support for the realisation of the proposed Labuan bridge during his visit to Labuan last week.

Former chief minister Datuk Yong Teck Lee said the proposed Labuan bridge is long overdue because the necessity of the Labuan bridge has been known for two decades.

In view of the current economic downturn, he said the construction of the bridge will stimulate the economies on both Labuan Island and mainland Sabah.

“The economic multiplier effects of the bridge construction will help to uplift the Sabah and Labuan economy in terms of construction materials, labour and transport and services,” he said in a statement yesterday.

When completed, among other major advantages of the bridge is the linkage to the Labuan international airport which is underutilised. This airport, which is of international standard, can service mainland Sabah, especially the southern districts, and the northern districts of Sarawak such as Lawas, he pointed out.

Yong added that not only would Labuan residents benefit from easier, safer and faster access to the mainland, Sabah residents and foreign tourists can also travel to Labuan to enjoy the many under-visited public facilities such as the Labuan Botanical garden, Bird Park, War Cemetery, Marine Museum, The Chimney Museum, water sports facilities, Financial park and many other places of interests.

“Whatever costs of the bridge can be recovered in terms of increased economic production and new revenues from taxes. I call on the MP of Labuan and the Sabah State Government to continue to press for the early approval of the Labuan Bridge,” said the Sabah Progressive Party president.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said on Sunday that the long-standing proposal to build a bridge to link Labuan to mainland Sabah should be given serious attention because of its potential economic benefits to the island.