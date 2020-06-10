Man detained in bid to smuggle out controlled items

TAWAU: The Marine Police Force (PPM) detained a 30-year-old local man for attempting to smuggle out controlled goods on Monday.

District commander DSP Mohd Nazari Ismai said at about 5.45pm a marine patrol boat carrying out Ops Benteng Covid Order stopped and checked a Tawau-registered boat in the waters near the old Customs, Immigration and Quarantine.

He said checks found 204x1kg packets of sugar worth RM581.40, 20x300gm packets of Magic Cook corn flour worth RM26 and 40x400gm of Thai Flower glutinous flour worth RM96 that the suspect attempted to smuggle to a Indonesia.

He added the boat worth RM6,000 and its 60hp Yamaha engine worth RM15,000 were also seized making the total seizure estimated to be worth RM21,703.40.

The suspect and the seized goods were handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs for investigation under the Supply Control Act 1961, he added.