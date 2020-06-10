Man injured in hit-and-run

TAWAU: A 59-year-old man was injured on the head in a hit-and-run accident involving a motorcycle at Dunlop Road on Monday

District police chief, ACP Peter AK Umbuas said the victim, identified as Muhamad bin Yomo, was hit by an unidentified motorcyclist at 6.45pm.

Investigation found that during the incident the victim was crossing the road from Sabindo to Empress and was hit by a motorcyclist coming from the right that fled the scene after the accident, he said.

He said police were looking for witnesses to help in police investigation under Section 43(1) Road Transport Act 1987.