Man shot dead for trying to ram into police patrols



KUDAT: Police shot dead a man for allegedly trying to knock down police patrols with a van at Kampung Sungai Karang, here on Monday.

Kudat Police Chief Superintendent, Mohd Firdaus Francis Abdullah, said the 7.30pm incident on June 8 happened when police patrols spotted the suspicious van with two men on board.

“Initial investigation revealed both suspects were earlier involved in a theft case in Inanam in Kota Kinabalu.

“Police spotted the van near a restaurant and as police approached the vehicle, the driver of the van immediately sped off,” he said yesterday.

Police then chased after the suspects’ van right up to a plantation where the driver then tried to knock the police.

“My men had no choice but to open fire on the driver as he tried to ram the van into them,” said Mohd Firdaus, adding that the van plunged into a ditch.

The driver was found dead with gunshot wounds while the second suspect was detained at the scene immediately.

Police are currently investigating the case under Section 307 of the Penal Code.