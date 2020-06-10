Many may be left out of ERP – MP

SANDAKAN: The Federal Government must show that it is a government for all rakyat and not leave any group or segment of our community behind in the current global Covid-19 crisis, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Member of Parliament for Sandakan, Vivian Wong.

Wong was commenting on the Prime Minister’s statement on Friday last week when he unveiled the national short-term Economic Recovery Plan (ERP).

According to the PM’s announcement, the RM35 billion ERP includes RM10 billion direct cash injection from the Federal Government to bolster the state support for the economy hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While the extension of the Wage Subsidy Programme for another three months is a welcome move, how about the self-employed, micro business owners such as market hawkers, home caterers and freelancers? Many of them have lost their source of income due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“However, most of them are not registered with Perkeso (Socso), thus most of the subsidy or up-skilling programme do not benefit them at all. There are sizeable numbers of micro business owners in Sabah and Sandakan. They are desperately in need of some help from the government too,” Wong said.

She also pointed out that the public bus operators here are on the verge of collapsing as they could only take passengers half of their normal capacity due to the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), but at the same time they were not allowed to increase their fare.

“My30 offers commuters in the Klang Valley unlimited ride on public transport for a mere RM1 per day, but how about the public bus operators here? No fare revision or subsidy is available to the public bus operators.

“If these bus operators do not survive, how are thousands of our residents going to travel to and from work every day? I urge the Federal Government to be fair and provide the necessary support to all public transport operators in the country and not only those in Klang Valley,” she stressed.

Wong also said while taxi and e-hailing service drivers were provided with cash support previously, school bus drivers here have continued to suffer as no such support is available for them and schools are not expected to open any time soon.

“Our Pusat Khidmat Rakyat (People Service Centre) will be following up on the details on other incentives announced by the PM such as the RM300 payoff for single mother and OKU (disabled), RM50 for e-wallets, company digitalisation grant, tourism recovery fund and graduate employment subsidy to ensure that our community in Sandakan can fully utilise such incentives provided by the government.

“This crisis has greatly impacted the lives and livelihood of all Malaysians on an unprecedented scale. The Government must ensure that all support and assistance are delivered to the intended segment of the community through effective and transparent implementations. No Malaysian should be left behind in this fight for survival against the global pandemic,” she said.