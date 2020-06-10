Melanau fashion designer Abdul Latip Mohti passes away in Bintulu Hospital

MUKAH: An established fashion designer, Abdul Latip Mohti, passed away this morning at Bintulu Hospital.

Latip, 49, who hailed from Kampung Kuala Lama here and the founder of Latip’s Collection breathed his last at about 2.55am.

His untimely demise was confirmed by his nephew Tanrapijan Serakawi when contacted by Utusan Borneo.

Tanrapijan said that the body would be brought to Mukah from Bintulu for burial today.

Abdul Latip who is known for his contemporary designs also regularly featured the Melanau ethnic elements.

He started his involvement in fashion in 1990.

Since then, his collection has been a popular choice for those who choose to incorporate contemporary and ethnic elements into designs including bridal wear.

He had showcased his designs at Borneo Fashion Week, Alta Moda Fashion Show, Selangor Fashion Week and more.

He is also known for his ‘Batik Linut’ (batik made from sago wax) design which is a hit among the locals in Mukah.