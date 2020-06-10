Mixed emotions for Rela area chief on last day of roadblock duty

SIBU: It was a bittersweet moment for Rela Kanowit Area Liaison (KPRK) chief Chua Sabai, who spent her last day yesterday as a Covid-19 frontliner manning a roadblock at Sungai Pak along Jalan Lukut/Penyulau in Kanowit.

The 55-year-old widow, who joined the People’s Volunteers Corps (Rela) in 2006, said while she was happy for not having to worry about being exposed to the coronavirus while on duty, she was also sad about no longer being part of the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.

“I always had to ensure good hygiene and use a face mask and hand sanitiser while on duty as every motorist stopped could potentially be a Covid-19 carrier.

“I would also immediately take a shower after arriving home each day to protect my family members,” she said when contacted.

Chua said the decision by the Royal Malaysia Police to lift all roadblocks in the country from today under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) meant that yesterday was her ‘last day on the job’ manning the roadblock.

“I always have the motivation to carry out my responsibility regardless of the situation. As frontliners, we all have to play our part in combating the spread of the virus,” she added.

Chua was part of Team B, comprising two policemen, two Civil Defence Force personnel, and two Rela members. They had been operating in shifts with two other teams since the start of the Movement Control Order on March 18.

On Sunday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police would formulate new tasks following the announcement of the RMCO, which begins today and runs until Aug 31.

He said roadblocks were no longer necessary following the government’s decision to lift inter-district and inter-state travel restrictions.