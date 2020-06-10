No new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak today, total remains at 556

KUCHING: No new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sarawak today, with the total number of positive cases in the state remaining unchanged at 556.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat in a statement today said 18 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported today, where seven were still waiting for their lab test results.

A total of 13 active cases are being treated in the hospitals as of today, where 12 are from the Sarawak General Hospital and one at the Bintulu Hospital.

One new recovery and discharged cases were reported today, and the state’s Covid-19 death toll remains at 17.

Meanwhile, three districts – Kuching, Samarahan and Simunjan remain as the yellow zones, while 37 other districts are classified as green zones as of today, said SDMC secretariat.

SDMC also recorded 83 new persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, making it a total of 1,699 PUS cases being isolated and quarantined in 19 hotels across the state.

In Kuching, there are 499 cases, 494 cases in Miri, 180 cases in Bintulu, 20 cases in Limbang and 506 cases in Sibu.

A total of 14,039 PUS cases have completed their quarantine and released to date.