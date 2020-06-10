Opec+ cut a boon for oil price to stabilise

KUCHING: The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allied countries (Opec+) agreed to extend 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) production cuts until the end of July 2020, which analysts take to be a boon to stem the volatility of oil prices.

Last week, Opec+ agreed to extend its pledged 9.7 million bpd output cuts until end of July 2020. Prior to this, production cuts were supposed to be eased down to 7.7 million bpd in July until December 2020 under the previous agreement.

This means that now under the latest agreement, the production cuts of 9.7 million bpd applied in May-June 2020 will see an additional one-month extension, before tapering down to pre-agreed level of 7.7 million bpd up in August 2020 until end of the year.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) said the one-month extension in cuts will help stabilise oil price recovery.

“While we do not expect the extended production cuts to lead to any significant rally in oil prices, this will no doubt provides some relief and help stabilise oil prices in its recovery trajectory, at least for the time being,” it highlighted.

“If anything, the cuts would pose as a symbolic gesture of Opec+’s intention of stabilising crude oil prices, despite falling out to a disagreement earlier in the year.”

It went on to note that the production cut of 9.7 million bpd represents about 10 per cent of global supply during normal times, although the Covid-19 pandemic had effectively removed global demand by 25 to 30 per cent during its peak in April 2020.

“That said, while the global oil market would still currently be in a production surplus state even after the extended cuts, one positive is that production surplus had already peaked in April 2020, and is expected to gradually subside in the coming months as global lockdown gradually eases,” it added.

“We are keeping our 2020 average Brent crude price assumption unchanged at US$40 per barrel, anticipating stabilising oil prices at US$40 to US$50 per barrel levels.”

In spite of this, AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) in its own notes warned that national oil companies may still reduce capital expenditure (capex) in the future.

“Even though a measure of optimism has returned for crude oil prices, we expect oil producers to proceed with their planned production cuts for this year given that demand globally remains depressed amid the prolonged Covid-19 movement restrictions and social distancing measures across the world,” it said.

“Petronas, which had earlier indicated intentions to maintain domestic capex, has announced cuts of 21 per cent for capital and 12 per cent operating expenditure this year.