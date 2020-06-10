Over 80,000 applied to register as voters in Q1 2020

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) received 80,766 applications to register as new voters and 18,989 applications for change of voting constituencies in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2020).

EC Chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the Draft Supplementary Electoral Roll (RDPT) for Q1 2020 will be displayed for 14 days from June 10 to 23 at 915 places throughout the country.

He added EC will not be placing a hardcopy of the RPDT but insteadan A4 size notice with the RDPT’s QR Code for the relevant parliamentary constituencies.

“This method is to prevent the public from checking their names in the draft electoral roll by touching the book, which could lead to the spread of COVID-19,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Azhar Azizan said applicants can check the names in RDPT Q1 2020 via several ways, such as scanning the QR codes at the 915 places, browse the EC’s official portal or visit any EC state election office.

“Those who find their names missing from RDPT Q1 2020 can file their missing claims using Form B while registered voters who object to any names listed in the draft roll should fill up Form C,” he said.

He said both forms can be downloaded at any EC state offices and should be directed to the Registrar of Voters (State Election Director) for the relevant area of registration during office hours throughout the period of display for the RDPT.

During the period, Azhar Azizan said EC will also display names of voters who will be removed from the electoral roll, including on reason of death or loss of citizenship or other reasons under Rule 10 and 25 (2) of the Election Regulations (Registration of Voters) 2002.

Any enquiries on the RDPT Q1 2020 should be directed to the EC headquarters at 03-8892 7018 or any state election office.

Applicants can also visit the EC portal at www.spr.gov.my or use smartphone app MySPR Semak to check the names in RDPT Q1 2020. — Bernama