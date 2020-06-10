Regulations for RMCO gazetted

KUALA LUMPUR: The Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) measures that took effect from today has been gazetted as the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No.7) Regulations 2020.

According to the federal government gazette dated June 9 published by the Attorney-General’s Chambers, among the activities prohibited during the RMCO period from June 10 to Aug 31 are:

Organising sports event and tournament. Contact sports. Water theme park and water park activities. Swimming pool activities (other than those in a private residence and in a swimming pool for private use in accommodation premises under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 except for the training of national athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Outbound tour activities by a citizen and inbound tour activities involving foreign tourists entering Malaysia. Activities in karaoke centres, children playground in shopping malls and family entertainment centres. Activities in pubs and night clubs, except the restaurant business in pubs and night clubs. Fitting of clothes, using fitting rooms in clothes stores, trying on fashion accessories in stores and providing cosmetic testers in stores. Reflexology and massage activities in health and beauty establishment. Cruise chip activities. Any activity with many people in attendance at a place making it difficult to carry out social distancing and to comply with the direction of the Health Director-General (DG).

According to the gazette, the regulations shall apply to infected local areas declared under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Declaration of Infected Local Areas) Order 2020 [P.U. (A) 87/2020] as extended from time to time.

Just like under the previous phases of Movement Control Order (MCO), no person is allowed to enter or exit from a place that is subject to an enhanced MCO except any person who is providing healthcare and medical services or is given permission by an authorised officer.

Under the regulations, no person shall in any way participate or be involved in any procession, gathering congregate to perform prayers at any place of worship of his religion subject to directions of the Health DG.

Any person permitted to enter Malaysia from overseas is required to undergo health examination upon arrival before proceeding for immigration clearance at any point of entry, and if directed to undergo home quarantine, must wear a wristband provided by the authorised officer who may request for any information relating to the prevention and control of infectious disease from any person.

Anyone who violates any provision of these Regulations may be liable to a fine not exceeding RM1,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or both, upon conviction. – Bernama